Salvation Army beefing up resources ahead of polar vortex

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A blast of arctic air will be hitting the East Texas area over the next several days and those less fortunate will be one of the most vulnerable.

The Salvation Army in Tyler is prepared to help those in need.

They offer a food pantry Monday through Friday, where community members can stop by for food or blankets.

The shelter can sit up to 200 people and it offers one meal a day at 4:30 p.m.

Case management specialist Indus McDuff says that people are welcome to come in and protect themselves from the cold. Check-in for those that want to stay the night during inclement weather is at 4 p.m.

“We’re here, we know it’s cold and it’s going to be cold in the next few days. For those who are without shelter, even if you just wanna come in for inclement weather, there are people who don’t particularly care to be in the shelter setting, but it’s really too cold to be out there. So, if nothing else, just come in for the few nights of the cold.” Indus McDuff

