TYLER, Texas (KETK)- For the months of November and December, the Salvation Army in Tyler has been collecting donations for local children. On Friday, the Salvation Army began distributing toys from their “Angel Tree Program.”

These angel trees are found in the Broadway Square Mall, Walmart and other local businesses. This year more than 1,800 people signed up for the program.

The Salvation Army in Tyler said this is probably the most large ticket items they have received in years.