San Augustine police searching for missing man

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KETK) – Police in San Augustine are searching for a 39-year-old man last seen on Wednesday, said information from the department.

Antwone J. Smith is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 265 pounds. He is believed to be wearing a blue T-shirt and gray jacket.

A car that Smith is believed to have been driving was involved in a wreck about 4 miles north of San Augustine, said information from the department.

Anyone with information about Smith is asked to call San Augustine Police Department at 936-275-2384.

