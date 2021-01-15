San Augustine police searching for missing man

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KETK) – Police in San Augustine are searching for a 39-year-old man last seen on Wednesday, said information from the department.

Antwone J. Smith is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 265 pounds. He is believed to be wearing a blue T-shirt and gray jacket.

A car that Smith is believed to have been driving was involved in a wreck about 4 miles north of San Augustine, said information from the department.

Anyone with information about Smith is asked to call San Augustine Police Department at 936-275-2384.

ALSO IN THE NEWS

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51