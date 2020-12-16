Santa rides fire engine with East Texas firefighters, delivers presents to families in need

CHANDLER, Texas (KETK)- A group of local volunteer fire fighters, who already donate their time to keep people safe, found another way to give back to their community, during the holidays.

It all started with a boot.

For the past year, Westside Volunteer Firefighters have collected money inside a boot, and now they are using it to buy Christmas presents for children. The department call the event “On fire for Christmas,” and this is their fourth year spreading cheer to the community.

Santa caught a ride with some of the firefighters on Tuesday and personally delivered presents to families who needed it the most.

John Boyd, the WVF captain, said every child deserves a merry Christmas.

“The kids come outside, the trucks are there. We bring Santa with us. We show them the gifts. They get the presents, and they’re just all excited,” said Boyd.

Morgan Stutts said she was excited for her children, but it was still a bittersweet moment.

“It makes me really happy, but a little sad that I couldn’t do it myself. Last year, they actually didn’t even get a Christmas, so for them to get something this big and special is really important,” said Stutts. “And, they’re making a really big difference in people’s lives.”