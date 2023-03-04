TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Today the Rose City Chili Pods is partnering with Sharon Shriners for their 41st annual charity chili cook-off.

This event features CASI chili enthusiasts from all over Texas, who gather and compete in events to help raise money for various charities.

“We’re very excited to partner with the Rose City Chili Pods, it’s a good opportunity for people to come out and not only see them and see what they do, come out and visit with us, and let us talk to them about what Shriners does what our hospital does and get some exposure that way as well,” John Threadgill, 2023 potentate said.

The event features the competition’s best chili dishes and begins at 6 p.m. on Saturday night. It’s currently open for registration, tickets are $25 and benefit the East Texas Shriners.

Tomorrows event and will start at noon and registration begins at 8 p.m.