SMALL BUSINESS TUESDAY: Doe Boys in Kilgore honors brother while giving East Texans a taste of Chicago

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Doe Boys in Kilgore is celebrating their one-year anniversary next month and they are cooking up some new tastes.

Dylan Brown, the owner of Doe Boys, and his family moved from Chicago five years ago and decided that the Piney Woods lacked the kind of foods that he grew up with.

After years of hard work, he opened up the restaurant to give Kilgore residents and beyond a taste of Chicago.

His menu is authentic, selling Gyros, Italian beef, and Chicago hot dogs. These are all items you wouldn’t find anywhere elese.

But it doesn’t just give you taste: the history of the Windy City is written all over the walls and different sports memorabilia hangs for all to see.

“For me personally, it’s the love of the food. Just when you taste it you’re gonna know that it’s from somewhere else.” Dylan Brown

Doe Boys isn’t just a reminder of home for Brown, it’s also a tribute to his late brother who was killed in 1996. He was known as “Doe-Boy,” so this spot is keeping his name alive.

This is a part of KETK and Fox 51’s “Small Business Tuesday.” Morning reporter Corrine Benandi will be going out into the community each week to feature a local business that is building a presence in East Texas.