SMALL BUSINESS TUESDAY: Good food, local art, live music at The Forge

BEN WHEELER, Texas (KETK) – The Forge has been well known in Van Zandt County for the past decade as a bistro, but its roots are much deeper than that.

The building was once a blacksmith shop, as indicated by the shop’s old, handwritten signage and the antique blacksmith forge in their dining room.

Today, the bar and grill is also a place to appreciate art. Works by local artists are displayed on the walls and live local music fills the building on Friday and Saturday nights.

Owner Sara Brisco has a background in art and says owning and running The Forge is her way of living art everyday.

“I think when they enter, I really want them to enter into a magic space that is just beautiful,” Brisco said. “That they can come in and they feel like… they’ve just blasted through a portal into art, and I want them to leave feeling really good and full.”

The Forge serves products with fresh homegrown and East Texas ingredients. They serve dishes like pizzas, sandwiches, burgers, wraps, tacos and more. Click this link to view their full menu online.

Their hours are as follows: