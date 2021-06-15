SMALL BUSINESS TUESDAY: New bakery opens its doors, and oven, in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Great Harvest Bakery and Cafe just opened in the Rose City for the public to enjoy fresh-baked bread. Everything on the menu is made from scratch daily, never frozen, and with freshly grounded flour made in-house at the bakery.

The GMO and chemical-free wheat used in the shop is grown on family-owned farms in Montana’s Golden Triangle. This wheat is milled and ground on-site into fresh flour daily. The store is located at 6621 S. Broadway Ave.

“We make our wheat here in the shop, so your bread is as fresh as it can possibly be. We take wheat berries from the Golden Triangle of Montana and turn it into 100% whole wheat. That’s what turns into your honey whole wheat bread. In addition, we don’t sweeten our breads with refined sugar. Our breads are all sweetened with honey, and so that’s a significant thing for people that are paying attention to what they put in their bodies. And then again, everything is handcrafted we’re not cutting corners, we’re doing things, or purchasing healthy ingredients, nutritious ingredients.” Laura Jones, Co-Owner of Tyler’s Great Harvest

Their bread-making process takes a whopping five hours. The team starts prepping at 4 a.m. and hot bread is out of the oven between 10-11 a.m.

Tyler’s newest addition is a family-ran establishment. There are three generations of Jones’ working in the bakery. Laura Jones and her mother, Liz, own the Broadway Avenue shop. Their spouses take shifts kneading dough, and so do Laura’s three children.

While only open for a short while in Smith County, the Jones’ say it’s apparent East Texas has a favorite item – the cinnamon wheat bread. Since their opening day, they can’t keep it on the shelves.

“Everyone has been so kind and so patient. We have been slammed the first couple of days and everyone has been so patient to wait. They love the bread and I think that Tyler is going to love great harvest bread. I think that the bread and our sandwiches are just out of this world.” Liz Jones, Co-Owner of Tyler’s Great Harvest

There are around 200 locations of the Great Harvest Franchise throughout the United States, but the Tyler location is the only one in East Texas and operates fully as a small business. Laura and Liz say their location is unlike any other locations in the world and.

Anyone that comes in is encouraged to try a one-inch generous taste of their breads and sweets from their breadboard of the day. This will help expand taste buds and help guests work their way through the menu offerings.

The new small business also partners with other local businesses and nonprofits like Meals on Wheels to give back to the community. They donate fresh products that don’t sell throughout the day to help feed those in need.

“Our Great Harvest looks like no other Great Harvest out there. We operate under a Freedom Franchise. The ‘Freedom’ part means that we get to run our business in a way that meets our community’s unique needs. The ‘Franchise’ part gives us access to the recipes and processes that Great Harvest has continuously improved for over three decades. The result is breads and sweets that will knock your socks off!” Liz and Laura Jones, Owners of Tyler’s Great Harvest

The mother-daughter duo is thrilled to receive positive feedback from Tylerites and beyond since their opening day. Opening their bakery has been a dream for over eight years, and has been in the planning stages for a year.

The East Texas cafe is open Monday through Friday from 6:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3.

This is a part of KETK and Fox 51’s “Small Business Tuesday.” Morning reporter Corrine Benandi will be going out into the community each week to feature a local business that is building a presence in East Texas.