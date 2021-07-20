SMALL BUSINESS TUESDAY: Tyler mental health clinic hosts group sessions

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Mission Partner Services LLC. opened their doors in August of 2020. Their mission states since then they’ve been transforming lives, one at a time. They do this with “Outlook 180,” their intensive outpatient treatment program.

During their Outlook 180 program, people come into a small group therapy setting three days a week for three hours. These are all led by a professional counselor. In every session, the group engages in open conversation and are offered support and structure. Mission Partner Services teaches participants coping skills through these sessions to help them manage the struggles in their lives.

“There’s people here that are dealing with grief, there’s people here that are dealing with work troubles or relationship troubles or depression, anxiety. So, I think everybody in the group is different and seeking different things, but the one thing we have in common is that, you know, life is hard, and there’s things that are going on in life that are difficult for us. And, my job is to hope that I can help along the journey and teach them some coping tools.” Lauren Burgess, Licensed Professional Therapist Supervisor at Mission Partner Services

This company is unique in Tyler, Texas. While East Texas does offer different support groups, there are not many other in-person group therapy options in the area that are led by a licensed professional.

Case manager Ben Turney says that the group setting they offer is extremely beneficial to their clients’ growth.

“We all need somebody. And, having a place to go that’s not your house, not your home, not your work, not your church, it’s a freeing opportunity. Being around some folks that may understand gives people the opportunity to open up in a way that they’re not going to with somebody in their immediate circle. Somebody that’s their friend or their family. And so it kind of provides a simple place and a safe place for folks to come in and feel comfortable talking about the stuff that’s going on.” Ben Turney, Case Manager at Mission Partner Services

This program covers nine hours of therapy total a week. Anyone 18 years or older are welcome to attend the group therapy sessions. Some people are referred to Mission Partner Services and the Outlook 180 program, but others join on their own.

The program can be financed by private pay or through insurance. To learn more about the program, visit their website. To sign up, you can email Mission Partner Services at admin@missionpartnerservices.com or call the office at 903-437-4467.

Mission Partner Services LLC. is looking to partner with other businesses in the community. They are hoping to join employee assistance programs that will allow their employees to be seen in their offices. If you are interested in partnering with the small business, contact their office.

