SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Big Sandy was established shortly after Civil War

BIG SANDY, Texas (KETK) – Big Sandy is 14 miles southwest of Gilmer at the intersection of U.S. Highway 80 and State Highway 155 in Upshur County.

Big Sandy was established shortly after the American Civil War. The settlement was known as Big Sandy Switch, because a stretch of the Texas and Pacific railroad was built through the area and eventually intersected with a narrow-gauge railroad called the Tyler Tap.

In 1926, the settlement was incorporated as Big Sandy with a population of about 850. Now about 1,300 people live there.

By World War I, the town had two banks, a weekly newspaper called the “Times” and a cotton market. The town’s products mostly included livestock, potatoes, cotton and lumber, according to the Texas State Historical Association.

In the 1970s, a multi-million dollar enterprise sprouted up in the town called Annie’s Attic. There, they published magazines and catalogs for needlecraft enthusiasts.

Thanks to Justin Walters for suggesting this East Texas small town, and his friend Bill Hathorn for taking the pictures used in the newscast.

