SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Chandler was once called Stillwater

CHANDLER, Texas (KETK) – The town of Chandler is located in Henderson County on State Highway 31 at its intersection with FM 315.

The area was originally inhabited by Caddo Indians and settled by Alphonso H. Chandler as a one-store town called Stillwater, two miles north of what is now Chandler.

A post office was established there in April 1873 and was named after Chandler in 1880.

It sits on Lake Palestine, which provides a 25,000 acre reservoir providing boating, fishing, camping and other outdoor recreational activities.

Numerous annual events are held in Chandler, such as the annual Pow Wow, Kid Fish Day, Great American Clean-Up Day, Easter Egg Hunts and more.

Chandler offers modern living in a small town setting. Its nickname is “The City with a Heart.”

