SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Colfax used to be a church community called Cold Water

COLFAX, Texas (KETK) – Colfax is a small community in Van Zandt County, located at the headsprings of the Neches River.

Colfax was originally a church community known as Cold Water. It then had a church and school in the late 1870’s sponsored by a Elisha Tunnel, so the town became known as Tunnell’s Chapel.

Private homes in the area served as a post office until the early 1880s when a proper post office opened.

The town was renamed to Colfax after U.S. Vice President Schuyler Colfax.

The last census shows that only 35 people live there.

