SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Glenwood has a long history in Upshur County

Glenwood is a small community in southeastern Upshur County with a rich history.

Prior to the formation of Upshur County in 1846, the area was established as a large plantation, according to the Texas State Historical Association.

That plantation was abandoned before the Civil War. New settlers began arriving before the war was over.

In 1875, the town had enough people to justify making a post office. Postmaster Wiley Florence is credited with naming the town after the existing Glenwood Methodist Church, which also served as a school.

By 1885, the small community of Glenwood had bloomed. They had a gristmill and cotton gin, two churches and a population of about 100.

The town grew slightly, but declined shortly after WWI when they lost the post office.

After WWII, the Glenwood school was consolidated with East Mountain school. By the mid 60’s, there was only a church, a store, a cemetery and a few houses.

Although the population has now increased to roughly 150, it is still regarded as a dispersed rural community.

