SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Grice has a population of 20

GRICE, Texas (KETK) – Grice is a small East Texas community in Upshur County with a population of 20.

Grice was established in the late 1880s or early 1890s near a heavily wooded area known as the “big woods.” The community was originally called Hamil’s Chapel for a small Baptist Church organized not long after the Civil War.

Around 1890, a man named John J. Grice opened a store and a post office in the community. Though the post office took the name Grice, the church continued to be known as Hamil’s Chapel for several years.

After 1900, the population of Grice started to decline. The Marshall and East Texas Railway bypassed the town and many residents moved away.

After World War II, the Grice school was consolidated with the Harmony district.

By the mid-60s, all that was left of Grice was a church, a cemetery, a few houses and that small town spirit.

