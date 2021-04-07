SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Home to two state prisons, Tennessee Colony was so named by settlers from Tennessee

TENNESSEE COLONY, Texas (KETK) — Tennessee Colony, a small community in Anderson County northwest of Palestine, has a history that dates back until at least 1847.

People originally from Tennessee settled there and named their community after their home state.

A post office opened in Tennessee Colony in 1852. In the 1880s, it had a bout 200 residents, three churches a school and a cotton gin.

In the 1900s, the population shrank as nearby Palestine grew.

Today, Tennessee Colony is the site of two state prisons. Two historical markers draw attention to a cemetery and its yesteryear economy.

