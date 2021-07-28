SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Martin’s Mill is named after a man known for his generosity

MARTIN’S MILL, Texas (KETK) – Martin’s Mill is an unincorporated community in south central Van Zandt County.

The community got its name from Daniel G. Martin, who owned a gristmill that was built just before the start of the American Civil War.

Martin was known for his generosity and character, and the citizens named the town after his mill.

The land is known for its rich and grassy pasture spaces that are ideal for cattle grazing which continues to this day. Martin’s Mill formed a school district in the 1964 school year that was fully integrated due to a sizable Black population in the community.

The school closed in the 1970s and students attended school in nearby Canton, but the district reopened in 1981.

The population is a little less than 4,000 people.

