MONTALBA, Texas — The name of this Anderson County town was used as early as 1881 when William J. Hamlett Jr. applied for a post office. It is located about 18 miles east of the Trinity River and 4 miles south of Beaver Creek. The nearest post office that time was in Tennessee Colony.

Montalba presumable got its name from the white sand on a mountain to the east.

In the 1970s there was gas station, churches and a community center there. Today it is home to a few hundred people.

A BIG SALUTE TO THESE SMALL TOWNS TOO