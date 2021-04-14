SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Mount Selman is named after a doctor

MOUNT SELMAN, Texas (KETK) – Mount Selman is a small town in northern Cherokee County at the junction of Highway 69 and FM 177.

It is named in honor of Dr. James Selman, who donated land for the townsite. The word Mount was added to the title to avoid confusion with another town called Selman.

The establishment of the Kansas and Gulf Short Line Railroad through the area in the early 1880s gave Mount Selman a boost. A post office opened there in 1884.

The town grew relatively fast. By 1892 Mount Selman had a population of 125, a flour mill and gin and a Presbyterian church. It also had several stores.

According to the Texas State Historical Society, the town became a leading shipping center for peaches, plums and tomatoes.

Now, there’s nearly 7,000 residents in this small town.

