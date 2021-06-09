SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Reese was once site of railroad switching station

REESE, Texas (KETK) — Reese is an unincorporated community on Highway 175 in Cherokee County.

The town was the site of a railroad switching station and named for Reese Lloyd a railroad employee.

It had its own post office from 1895 until about 1950 when postal service was moved to Jacksonville.

Over the years, it had a school, church and community center. Now only a few dozen people live in the area.

