SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Reese was once site of railroad switching station

Community

by: Neal Barton

Posted: / Updated:

REESE, Texas (KETK) — Reese is an unincorporated community on Highway 175 in Cherokee County.

The town was the site of a railroad switching station and named for Reese Lloyd a railroad employee.

It had its own post office from 1895 until about 1950 when postal service was moved to Jacksonville.

Over the years, it had a school, church and community center. Now only a few dozen people live in the area.

Those who want their small town to be featured are encouraged to send an email to smalltown@ketk.com along with pictures and and information on why it should be included in the show.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51