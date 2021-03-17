SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Stop in Murchison on the way to Lake Palestine, Cedar Creek Reservoir

Community

by: Neal Barton

Posted: / Updated:

MURCHISON, Texas (KETK) – Murchison is located in northeastern Henderson County on Highway 31 between Brownsboro and Athens.

Before 1880, Murchison was known as Lindsey. It was renamed for T.F. Murchison, a Confederate recruiting officer.

In 1884, Murchison had a post office, a cotton gin and other businesses, a church and even a farmers’ alliance. About 100 people called Murchison home in the mid-1880s.

In 2000, the town had 592 people in 217 households.

Located near Lake Palestine and Cedar Creek Reservoir, the town is often a spot where boating and fishing enthusiasts stop.

