SMALL TOWN SALUTE: The mysterious story behind Shelbyville losing county seat status in the 1800s

SHELBYVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Shelbyville is a small community in Shelby County, about seven miles southeast of Center.

The town was founded in the 1820s by settlers from Tennessee. Originally, the town was called Nashville but renamed to Shelbyville in 1837 to honor American revolution hero and Kentucky governor Isaac Shelby.

A post office was opened in the region not long after that in 1843.

In a 1866 contested fight for county seat, county records were spirited away in the dead of night, then Center became the new Shelby County seat.

In 1884, Shelbyville had a church, a school, a mill, two gins and an estimated population of 150. Now it has more than 2,000 people. It is also known as the birthplace of country singer Jason Aldean.

