SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Troup was once a railroad town

(KETK)- KETK is saluting the town of Troup.

It is within the Smith and Cherokee counties. In 2010, the population was 1,869.

The area was part of the Eason Gee Survey. It was settled in 1848 by southerners, predominantly Virginians.

A community was not created until the railroad boom.

Troup started as a railroad town, when the international railroad company opened the Palestine-Troup line in 1872.

The town was platted in 1873, and a post office called Zavala opened the same year.

In 1877, the name of the post office was changed to Troup.

The town was possibly named after a governor or a county in Georgia.