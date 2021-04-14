SMALL TOWN SALUTE: You’ll find Center in the Center of Shelby County

CENTER, Texas (KETK) — Today we salute Center, a small town in the center of Shelby County. You’ll find it about 33 miles northeast of Nacogdoches at the crossroads of highways 87 and 7.

Shelby County was one of the original 13 counties in Texas, being organized by the Republic of Texas Congress in 1837. The county was named for Issac Shelby, an American military hero and governor of Kentucky. Shelby County eventually became one of the most populous and prosperous counties in the state because of its proximity to Louisiana and location along the Sabine River.

The settlement which eventually became the City of Center was originally called White Cottage. A post office was established at this settlement on April 6, 1848.

The population is a bit more than 5,000 folks.