ALTO, Texas (KETK) — KETK’s Neal Barton visited Alto on Wednesday, which is home to more than 1,000 people.

This is the second stop during this round of the Small Town Live segment, following Pittsburg. In the coming weeks, we will head to Kilgore and Ben Wheeler.

Neal caught up with the Mayor of Alto, Jimmy Allen. He shared that even though Alto is a small town, it’s fantastic. He calls it “the greatest town in the crossroads of East Texas.”

Their Community in Unity event will be held Saturday at Hilltop Baptist Church from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with fun for all ages. Hear more from Mayor Allen in the video above.

Neal Barton met up with Carlton Jones, the owner of J. Jones Homegrown vegetable stand.

Jones said they have peas, beans and watermelons that are healthy this season. He explained that there were issues with the crops in 2022 due to the dry, hot weather. Jones told us why it is better to buy produce locally instead of from the store. Find out where to find Jones and hear more from him in the video below.