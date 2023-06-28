BEN WHEELER, Texas (KETK) – For our fourth and final Small Town Live of the summer, KETK’s Neal Barton visited the historic town of Ben Wheeler, located in Van Zandt County.

Small Town Live is all about spotlighting what makes each community unique– their traditions, festivals and people.

He spoke with Melissa Burnett, owner of Moore’s Store, Texas which is known for their homestyle menu and live music.

“Ben Wheeler is a great hometown,” Burnett said. “You’re going to come here and get that hometown feel, you can come here and meet your friends on a Friday night after work, grab a bite and drink, or you can bring your family. It’s a great environment, it’s comfortable, and it’s where everybody hangs out.”

Watch the video above to learn more about Moore’s Store, Texas.

Next, Neal stopped by The Forge, located in historic downtown Ben Wheeler, where he spoke with manager Kara Casey. She said that the business is all about community.

“The Forge has been around since 2010,” she said. “We just support our community. We love our community, we try to give the most locally-sourced organic ingredients that we can every meal, and we enjoy having a good time.”

For a look inside The Forge and more information on the local hotspot, watch the video below:

Aside from its popular establishments, Ben Wheeler has more to offer: they are the Wild Hog Capital of Texas.

The Fall Feral Hog Festival takes place the fourth weekend in October. It will be themed “Hog-Toberfest” and will have a parade, food and more fun activities.