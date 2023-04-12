GRAPELAND, Texas (KETK) – KETK’s Neal Barton visited the City of Grapeland to show appreciation to the community for this week’s segment of Small Town Live.

Down in Houston County, Grapeland is the fourth and final stop in this spring series of Small Town Live.

In this round of Small Town Live, Neal has visited Gregg County, Van Zandt County, Whitehouse and now Grapeland to shed light on the importance of each town’s traditions, festivals and most importantly, its people.

Grapeland joined East Texas in the 1870’s with the railroad and soon after, became known for their watermelons. During Neal’s first stop in Grapeland, he visited with business owner and bluegrass musician Tammy Huff to talk about everything watermelons, upcoming festivals and what makes Grapeland unique and special.

Huff shared that she believes Grapeland is the watermelon capital of East Texas because “the Pennington’s know what they’re doing, that’s what I think it is.” She went on to say that Grapeland has been an agricultural community for a long time and in the 1940’s, after World War II, they grew a ton of peanuts but have evolved to watermelons.

Speaking of peanuts, Huff said “the Peanut Fest is every October, there’s a big carnival, parades and we have a peanut queen. We just do a lot of small town community activities for the Peanut Festival.” To hear more about the bluegrass music and the Houston County Lake, check out the video above.

In Neal’s second stop in Grapeland, he visited Salmon Lake Park and spoke with its owner Bethany Owens to talk about the park, the bluegrass music scene and upcoming events.

Owens shared that the name of the park is “a family name, not a fish.” She shared that she and her husband first came to Grapeland for a weekend to get out of the house during the COVID-19 pandemic and never left as they loved the town so much. Owens said that the park has “cabins, tent camping and RV camping for 365 days a year.” You can learn more about Salmon Lake Park in the video below.

Owens went on to share more about the bluegrass scene in Grapeland and its upcoming events and festivals.

“We have two bluegrass festivals every year, we have the Gospel Bluegrass Festival that happens every memorial day,” Owens said. “And then we have the Labor Day weekend event also, which is our traditional bluegrass.”

You can find their event page on Facebook where they inform everyone of dates and upcoming events. Watch the video below to hear all about the camping and jamming that happens at the Salmon Lake Park.