GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – KETK News is visiting Gregg County on Wednesday for Small Town Salute Live. This is a segment where we highlight small towns in East Texas.

The county is hosting Dalton Days on April 1. This is a special community event that features a reenactment of a 19th century bank robbery.

On May 23, 1894, Bill Dalton, a well-known thief, and three gang members, Jim Wallace, Jim Nite and Judd Nite tried to rob the First National Bank in Longview near Fredonia and Bank Streets, according to the Gregg County Historical Museum.

One of the biggest shootouts happened that day, and approximately 200 shots were fired by the criminals and local residents. At least two residents died and several were injured, the museum said.

Wallace died in the shootout, and Dalton and the Nite brothers fled the area with $2,000 in bank notes and coins.

Dalton was reportedly killed by a group in Oklahoma two weeks after the robbery. Judd also lost his life in a Texas shootout, and Jim was later arrested and booked into prison for the Longview robbery, authorities said.

The first Dalton Days event happened in 1994. Now, it remembers the bravery of the residents and law enforcement that day as well as “our western heritage.” The event includes games, food, music and more for families to enjoy.