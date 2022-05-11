GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – KETK visited Gladewater on Wednesday as part of Small Town Salute Live.

Several residents, the mayor and the local Chamber of Commerce spoke with KETK’s Neal Barton. A school band, cheerleaders and the drill team also put on a performance.

Gladewater is known for being the antique capital of East Texas.

Neal Barton visited the oldest antique store in Gladewater: the Antique Mall. Margaret Larkins has owned the store for almost 30 years.

“We have people from all over the country all the time,” said Larkins.

They had tables, signs, home décor, western art and plates in the store. They also had items from the 1920s.

Gladewater is also known for their rodeo. It was started in 1937.

People can enjoy bull riding and performances on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

There is also a handicapable rodeo on Saturday and visitors are able to go horseback riding and interact with the animals. There is also a petting zoo and mutton busting. The rodeo will be held from June 8-11 and tickets are on sale.