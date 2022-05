COFFEE CITY, Texas (KETK) – KETK is visiting Coffee City on Wednesday for Small Town Live.

This is the fourth city we have showcased during our show.

KETK’s Neal Barton spoke to Lt. Walter Kern with the Coffee City Fire Department.

First responders had a fishing tournament recently to raise funds to purchase equipment. This was the biggest tournament they’ve had yet, and they had 32 teams.

The community was able tot raise $3,000 to fix their fire engine and boat.