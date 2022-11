HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – KETK News is paying a visit to Henderson on Wednesday for our Small Town Live series.

Henderson became a Texas Main Street Project City in 1988, and Neal Barton visited their downtown which is full of shops.

“You’ve got to go to Donovan’s, which is right behind me. It’s a very fine shop (a) gift shop type of thing (with) Christmas decorations this time of year,” said Henderson Mayor, Buzz Fullen.

The city will also have their Heritage Syrup Festival on Saturday.