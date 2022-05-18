HUNTINGTON, Texas (KETK) — KETK News visited Huntington on Wednesday for Small Town Salute Live.

Huntington is the third stop on KETK News’ Small Town Live series. In the previous weeks, we have visited Hawkins and Gladewater.

KETK’s Neal Barton spoke with Huntington High School Principal Shane Stover, who was accompanied by the drill team and band. Stover has been principal at the high school for six years. Every high school athletic team made the playoffs, as well as the robotics team that won the state competition.

Huntington Mayor Elect Todd Ricks said that he wants to continue to work together as a team with the school district.

Ricks works for the school district and wants to give back to the community. According to Ricks, Lake Sam Rayburn was once voted one of the top 10 lakes in the nation.

Centennial Park is where the railroad once ran through and is home to many events. On the first Saturday in October, the annual catfish festival is held at the park.

A monument in memoriam of John Edward Logan Jr. stands tall in the park. Logan was shot during a traffic stop in 2004. There is also wall with names printed on it. It is a tribute to those from the area who served in the U.S. military.