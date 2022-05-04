HAWKINS, Texas (KETK)- KETK’s Neal Barton visited Hawkins on Wednesday for the first Small Town Salute Live.

For the month of May, KETK will travel to honor several East Texas towns.

In Hawkins, our first stop was the Veterans Memorial Park. The Jarvis Christian College Band was also present and performed a number of songs.

Hawkins got its post office in 1873. They grew with the oil boom in the 1940s.

In 1995, they were declared the pancake capital of Texas. The city is also known for their nature trails, hiking and world class bird watching.

The Veterans Memorial Park is also located in the city. It is dedicated to veterans and East Texans who served in the Armed Forces. Every Veterans Day an event is held at the memorial.

“Everybody around here gets along with everybody. We respect everybody and watch out and help out when needed,” said Greg Branson, a Hawkins resident.

The town will also have their Oil Festival on Oct. 15. They want people to come out and enjoy the food vendors.