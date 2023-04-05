WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – KETK’s Neal Barton visited the City of Whitehouse to show appreciation to the community for this week’s segment of Small Town Live.

Just south of Tyler, Whitehouse is the third stop in this round of the Small Town Live series.

Last week, Neal visited Van Zandt County for the second stop. Stay tuned for next week’s Small Town Live as Neal travels to Grapeland.

Neal visited the local farmers market where he spoke with Haley Blalock and Gena Morrison, owners of the farmers market, to discuss what people can find when they visit the farmers market, some of the new vendors they are using this year and how buying from those vendors will help the community of Whitehouse.

Morrison said the market sells “produce, we have artisans, we also have people that make mugs and shirts, we have all kinds of stuff.” Blalock shared that this is their third year in business and they only started with six vendors but are now up to about 30 to 40 each week. She also said that some of their vendors have been able to start brick and mortar stores which has helped bring more money into the City of Whitehouse.

The Farmers market is located at 109 East Mainstreet right across from CVS in Whitehouse and will be open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. through the end of July and take a break for August then start back up in the fall. Find more information about the Whitehouse Farmers Market in the video above.

Neal’s next stop in Whitehouse included a visit to a Whitehouse ISD school where he spoke with Wendie Turner, a media technology specialist for the district. Turner shared that she grew up in Whitehouse and in her 22 years of teaching she said the town and schools have grown in several ways. “It has changed tremendously as far as the number of kids in classes, what we offer in the schools, all the opportunities that our kids have for learning in new ways,” Turner said. For more information on how education has changed for the better in Whitehouse, watch the video below.