KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — KETK’s Neal Barton visited Kilgore on Wednesday as the third stop during this round of the Small Town Live segment.

In the past three weeks, we have visited Pittsburg and Alto. Next week, Neal will head to Ben Wheeler for the final stop.

While Neal was live in downtown Kilgore, he spoke with State Rep. Jay Dean who was in the Waskom area helping with recovery efforts from severe weather last week. He explained how many residents remain without power nearly a week after the storms caused historic transmission line damage. Hear more of what Rep. Dean had to say about resources for those in need in East Texas in the video above.

Next, we headed over to The Back Porch Stage on Broadway where Neal spoke with Kenzie Weeks and Aaron Autrey. The Back Porch opened in 1930, and in 2011, a patio was built and the venue started hosting live bands. They are a beloved music venue and the restaurant can hold more than 200 people. Kenzie highlighted the quad burger that gets its name for having four different types of peppers in the recipe. To hear more about The Back Porch and the bands that are performing there soon, watch the video below:

The last stop we made in Kilgore was at the East Texas Oil Museum where Neal caught up with Olivia Moore. She shared with us that during the height of the oil boom, the city of Kilgore’s population went from 500 to 12,000. The museum is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with admissions at $10 for adults and $7 for children. For a sneak peek into the museum and to learn more about the rich history of Kilgore, watch the video below.