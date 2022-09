ALBA, Texas (KETK) — Alba is located on the western edge of Wood County, south of Lake Fork with Highway 69 running right through it.

Alba was settled in 1843 and some people call it Alba-Golden.

About 590 people call Alba home. That makes it a small town by our standards, which is why we salute them today.

If you want your small town to be featured, email us at smalltown@ketk.com with pictures and why your town should be featured.