Alto, Texas sits in Cherokee County and is the closest city to the Caddo Mounds State historic site.

This is something all East Texans must see. An early settler in the region was Martin Lacy, who built Lacy’s Fort just west of the current site of Alto around 1838.

In 1838 and 1839, during the campaign to suppress the Córdova Rebellion, the fort served as an operations and supply base for the third militia brigade commanded by Major General Thomas J. Rusk.

The town of Alto was laid out in 1849 and named after the Spanish word that means “high.” This is because of the site’s elevation on a drainage divide between the Neches and Angelina rivers.

Now in 2022, Alto is called home by more than 1,000 people. Most of them are beautiful and a few of them are soreheads.

