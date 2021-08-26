SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Apple Springs original name was too long so it was changed

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- KETK is saluting the town of Apple Springs.

This is a beautiful community in Trinity County. It is southwest of Lufkin on highway 94.

It is home to 135 wonderful people.

The town was created after the Civil War and was originally called May Apple Springs after someone saw May apples grow close to a spring.

However, the US Post Office said the name was too long in the 1930s.

Then, it was changed to Apple Springs. Approximately, 300 people lived there in 1965, but the population has now declined.

Texas Monthly magazine has praised the excellent school system there.

