BECKVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Beckville is located in northwestern Panola County, originally established a mile east of its present location.

The town was named after settler Matthew W. Beck who arrived sometime around 1850. A post office was opened in the late 1850s when the town had a population of around 75.

The Texas, Sabine Valley and Northwestern Railroad were headed straight toward Beckville, but local landowners reportedly increased the price of a right-of-way to the point where the railroad decided to build a mile away where landowner Joe Biggs was more amenable.

The original location was deserted as people and businesses relocated to the new townsite.

In 1917, a fire destroyed buildings in downtown Beckville, and in 1927 the region suffered a drought.

As of now, the population of the Beckville community is now nearly 1,000 people.

