SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Ben Wheeler received its name in 1878

Ben Wheeler is a cute little small unincorporated town along highway 64 in southern Van Zandt County.

The area around Ben Wheeler was first settled in the 1840s by Kentucky farmer Benjamin F. Wheeler.

It was originally known as Clough, and it was named after prominent local farmer George W. Clough.

The community was renamed Ben Wheeler in 1878 after the town’s post office was relocated to the present townsite.

The city came up with a plan to make the town look like it did in 1935, and they also wanted to bring new businesses.

Ben Wheeler hoped to inspire a new community friendly attitude and sense of pride back into the area through events, festivities and other social projects.

Every year, on the fourth weekend in October the community celebrates their feral hog population with festivities held downtown.

Events include a parade and hog queen contest as well as many other activities and food provided by local businesses.

People can find big fun in this small town.

