WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – Winnsboro sits in Franklin and Wood County just north of Tyler.

The area is the highest point of Wood County.

Winnsboro was settled in the 1850s with a post office established between 1854 and 1855. The town was varied historical and old-fashioned stories from the days of the Caddo Indians, to the French settlements and the wild logging area and to the notorious visits of outlaws Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow.

The population sits at over 3,000 making it a small town.

If you want your small town to be featured on our segment, send an email at smalltown@ketk.com with pictures and why your town should be on the show.