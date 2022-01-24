SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Brownsboro was settled in 1849 by John ‘Red’ Brown

BROWNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – Brownsboro is a city in Henderson County on the Texas State Highway 31.

The town was first settled in 1849 by John “Red” Brown, who operated a toll bridge across Kickapoo Creek on the road to Jordan’s Saline and Tyler.

With the construction of the St. Louis Southwestern Railway through the county in 1880, the town moved the railroad. The population of Brownsboro is about 1,185 people and that’s why we’re saluting this small town.

