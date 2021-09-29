SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Bullard sits 15 miles south of Tyler

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – Bullard sits in Smith and Cherokee Counties, only about 15 miles south of Tyler.

Bullard used to be known as Etna and Hewsville. Now, the town is named for John H. Bullard, a confederate soldier, and his wife Emma Eugenia Erwin Bullard.

In 1881, the Bullard’s opened the Hewsville post office in his general store. In 1883, the Etna post office near the Hewsville post office was closed.

After that, Hewsville was renamed to Bullard. Now, many rural residents in northern Cherokee County are served by the post office.

The bypassing of the railroad brought the demise of Etna and the rise of Bullard. Now, over 3,200 call the town home.

