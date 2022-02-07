CHAPMAN, Texas (KETK) — KETK News saluted the small town of Chapman on Monday.

The town is located in southern Rusk County and is named after John Chapman, who fought in the battle of San Jacinto. The town was officially established in 1894 when a post office opened up, which closed just 10 years later in 1904.

By 1905, Chapman had a population of only 12 people. As of today the population has grown to approximately 150 people.

If you want your small town to be featured on our segment, send an email to smalltown@ketk.com with pictures and why your town should be on our show.