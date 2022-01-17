SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Clarksville City used be known as the Main Street of Texas

CLARKSVILLE CITY, Texas (KETK) — With a population of less than 1,000 residents, Clarksville City sits between Gregg and Upshur Counties.

The town was originally named Gilead when it was founded in 1845, but it eventually withered due to the railroad bypass. However, the town experienced a boom in 1930 with the advent of the East Texas oil fields, causing houses and businesses to pop up in rapid succession giving it the nickname “the Main Street of Texas.”

The city voted in 1956 to officially establish the town as Clarksville City and by the 1960s the town had a population of more than 400 residents. Today, the town’s population has grown to 865.

