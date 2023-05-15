CORRIGAN, Texas (KETK) — Corrigan is located at the junction of U.S. Highway 59 and 287, and FM 352 and 942. The town sits about 100 miles north of Houston in Polk County.

For several years a few sawmills and farms had been established in the area, but the real impetus for the town came in 1881 when a railroad was completed that ran through Polk County.

The town was named after Pat Corrigan, conductor of the first train through the newly developed site.

In 1882, the Trinity and Sabine Railway was also built through the town.

A post office opened in the community in 1883 and nine years later the Corrigan Index opened, which was the first of several newspapers to be published there.

The town’s population, which was 461 in 1900, grew to 1,420 in the early 1950s before declining to 986 by 1960.

In 2000, the population was 1,721, with 114 businesses. Now in 2023, there are 1,494 wonderful people.

