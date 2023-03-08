CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) — Crockett sits in the middle of Houston County, with Highway 287 passing through it. It’s the fifth oldest town in the state of Texas.

It all started back in 1837 as Houston County was being established, settlers from Tennessee donated their land for the county seat, naming the new town after Davey Crockett.

The famous frontiersman once camped near the townsite back in 1836 as he was heading to San Antonio to defend the Alamo.

A couple of years after that, they built a post office and even started their own newspaper called the Crockett Printer.

During the Civil War, Crockett served as a training center for confederate soldiers, but early records don’t exist from that period of time because the town was burned down.

Now, Crockett is called home by more 6,000 people. With the rich history that Crockett has, we can’t help but salute this small town.

If you want your small town to be featured, send an email to smalltown@ketk.com with pictures and why your town should be on our show.