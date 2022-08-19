CUSHING, Texas (KETK) – KETK’s Neal Barton saluted another small town. This time it was Cushing.

The town was founded in 1902, and the Texas and New Orleans railroad would soon be built through the area.

A post office opened that same year, and the town was plotted the next year. The railroad arrived in 1904, which turned Cushing into a shipping center for lumber.

The town was also named after Edward Benjamin Cushing. He was a major on “Black Jack” Pershing’s staff back in World War I.

When Edward Benjamin Cushing returned home, he became the president of Texas A&M.

Now, the town is called home by more than 600 beautiful people.

