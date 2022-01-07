SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Dialville had to change its name due to another town called Dial

DIALVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Dialville, a small community in Cherokee County is right off of Highway 69 between Rusk and Jacksonville.

The town used to have a school and was booming before the highway was put in.

Highway 69 was built and bypassed Dialville and killed it off. Now the town only has three churches.

In the early 1880s, the Kansas and Gulf Short Line Railroad arrived.

The community was known as Dial, but when a post office was applied for, they discovered there was a Dial in Fannin County.

In 1885, the name was changed to Dialville.

Although the store and post office went out of business the following year, it reopened in 1897.

The population has nearly 4,000 people and that’s why we salute this small East Texas town.

