SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Diana, not “New Diana”

DIANA, Texas (KETK) – Diana is located in Upshur County and is often times mistakenly referred to as “New Diana,” which is the name of the local independent school district.

Diana is made up of several smaller communities, which are Ashland, James, Graceton, and Stamps. Many of the locals commute to nearby cities like Longview for work, but stay in Diana due to their property that is tied to agricultural and recreational usage.

The town has a population of roughly 5,247.

