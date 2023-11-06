DIBOLL, Texas (KETK) – The town of Diboll is located off of Interstate 69, 3 miles north of the Neches river and 11 miles south of Lufkin.

Diboll was founded when Thomas Lewis Latane Temple built a sawmill on the Houston, East and West Texas Railway in 1894.

The town’s name came from J.C Diboll, the man who Temple bought the land from for his sawmill in 1893.

As of today, Diboll has a police department, post office, medical clinic, fire station and a population of more than 5,000 people. The Diboll library is named the T.L.L Temple Memorial Library in memory of Temple.

